TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.39 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

