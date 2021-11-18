Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.89.

Shares of ERF opened at C$12.39 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$13.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

