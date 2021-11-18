TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

TUIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

