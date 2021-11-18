Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

TWKS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 2,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.