TurtleNetwork (TN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $172.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $172.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.