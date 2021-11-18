Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of TWLV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 275,100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $10,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 685,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $7,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

