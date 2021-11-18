Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Up 408.6% in October

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE TRCA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

