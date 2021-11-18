Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Up 408.6% in October

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE TRCA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
