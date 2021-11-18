U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.33. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 25,891 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

