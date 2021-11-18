U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.33. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 25,891 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
