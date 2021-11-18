U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

USWS opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.