UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

