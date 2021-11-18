UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of First Merchants worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Merchants by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.95 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

