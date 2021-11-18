UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 29,611 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tronox by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tronox by 183.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

