UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 290.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 119,352 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $17,470,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after buying an additional 309,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

