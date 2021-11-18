UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

LFST opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.