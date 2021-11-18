UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

