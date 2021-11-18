UBS Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $292.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

