UBS Group Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $220.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.84.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $161.82 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $172.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Newport Asia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

