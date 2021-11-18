UBS Group Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.20 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.17.

Shares of SU opened at C$32.23 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.73 and a 12-month high of C$33.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market cap of C$46.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

