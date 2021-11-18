UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Shares of UGI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.11. 1,278,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,211. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.
About UGI
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
