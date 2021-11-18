UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of UGI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.11. 1,278,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,211. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

