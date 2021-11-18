UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Sells $951,777.93 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,288. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

