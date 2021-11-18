Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.48 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $39.48 million and $4.49 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

