UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 217,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

