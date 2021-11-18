Unicly Doki Doki Collection Market Cap Tops $261,340.47 (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $261,340.47 and approximately $20,270.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

