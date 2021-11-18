United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4,536.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.87. 1,146,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173,976. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $175.07 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

