United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.8% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,746. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $226.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.