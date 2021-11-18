United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In other United Natural Foods news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
