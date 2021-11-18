United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

