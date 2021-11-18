United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on USM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

USM stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.56. 3,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,025. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

