Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Down 54.5% in October

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Unitronix stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Unitronix has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

