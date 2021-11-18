Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Down 54.5% in October

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Unitronix stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Unitronix has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29.
Unitronix Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Unitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.