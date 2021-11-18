Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $197.55, but opened at $190.65. Unity Software shares last traded at $190.89, with a volume of 58,493 shares.

Specifically, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

