Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson Sells 5,000 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

