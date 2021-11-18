Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Thomas Layton Sells 8,252 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $375,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10.

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

