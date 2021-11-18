US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report sales of $247.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

