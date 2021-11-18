USDJ Price Hits $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $1.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00089717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,027.12 or 1.00508320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.69 or 0.07068716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

