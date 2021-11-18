Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $184.68 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $184.68 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

