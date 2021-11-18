VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff Sells 39,437 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $151,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00.

NYSE:EGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,592. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $219.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

