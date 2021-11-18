Vaccitech’s (VACC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VACC. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccitech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $12.77 on Monday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VACC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

