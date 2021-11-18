Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 499816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

