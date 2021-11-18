Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $16.77. Valeo shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 18,880 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLEEY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.