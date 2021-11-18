Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.0% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 141,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

