Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 141,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 79,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

