Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

