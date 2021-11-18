Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $62,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.