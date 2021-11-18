Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 135.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Agrify were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $1,624,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter valued at $1,125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGFY shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

