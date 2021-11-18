Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fathom were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTHM opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $188,414.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $163,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,609 in the last three months. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

