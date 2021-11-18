Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 152,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $151,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGY opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

