Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 166,906 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 945,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 31.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.74%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

