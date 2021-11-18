Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,569 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Lakeland Industries worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 276.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 44.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.