Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 197,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

