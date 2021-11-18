Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $323.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.05 and a twelve month high of $323.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

