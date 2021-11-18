Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.60

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $264.60 and last traded at $264.60, with a volume of 1459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.13.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.